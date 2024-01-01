Moon Dust's Live Resin Nano Powder Jar - a revolutionary twist on our best-selling Nano THC powder jars. Crafted with premium live resin, this product offers the pinnacle of quality and potency. Each jar contains 50mg of potent GG4 Powder, with 20 scoops per container totaling 1000mg. Elevate your experience with the unique properties of live resin, encapsulated in our convenient powder form. Unleash the power of THC with Moon Dust's Live Resin Nano Powder Jar and experience cannabis at its finest.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/