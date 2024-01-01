Moon Dust's Live Resin Nano Powder Jar - a pinnacle of cannabis refinement. Infused with premium Grapefruit Sour Diesel Indica, this 1000mg container offers the ultimate relaxation experience. Crafted with our signature live resin instead of distillate, each jar provides 50mg per scoop and 20 scoops in total. Elevate your senses with the rich aroma and potent effects of Grapefruit Sour Diesel, encapsulated in Moon Dust's convenient powder form. Embrace relaxation with Moon Dust's Live Resin Nano Powder Jar and discover the true essence of Indica bliss.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/