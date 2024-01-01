Moon Dust's Live Resin Nano Powder Jar - a fusion of flavor and potency. Our 1000mg container features the tantalizing Tangie Punch Hybrid, crafted with premium live resin for unparalleled quality. With 50mg per scoop and 20 scoops in total, experience the perfect balance of euphoria and relaxation. Elevate your senses with the citrusy zest of Tangie Punch, encapsulated in Moon Dust's convenient powder form. Embrace the harmony of Hybrid bliss with Moon Dust's Live Resin Nano Powder Jar.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/