Moon Dust hybrid strain is sure to leave you feeling euphoric and relaxed. With a THC content of 83%, Runtz is perfect for those looking for a potent experience. Its sweet and fruity aroma will tantalize your senses, while its balanced effects will keep you feeling centered and happy for several hours.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/