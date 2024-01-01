Get ready to soar with this Sativa-dominant strain. Tropicana Cookies boasts a THC content of 81% and is known for its energetic and uplifting effects. Its citrusy and sweet flavors will transport you to a tropical paradise, and its mood-boosting properties will keep you feeling creative and focused for several hours.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/