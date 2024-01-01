1)Get ready to soar with this Sativa-dominant strain. Tropicana Cookies boasts a THC content of 81% and is known for its energetic and uplifting effects. Its citrusy and sweet flavors will transport you to a tropical paradise, and its mood-boosting properties will keep you feeling creative and focused.

2)This Indica-dominant strain is perfect for those looking for deep relaxation and stress relief. With a whopping 87% THC content, Watermelon Kush is not for the faint of heart. Its sweet and fruity flavors are reminiscent of its namesake, and its sedative effects will leave you feeling peaceful and calm.

3)Moon Dust hybrid strain is sure to leave you feeling euphoric and relaxed. With a THC content of 83%, Runtz is perfect for those looking for a potent experience. Its sweet and fruity aroma will tantalize your senses, while its balanced effects will keep you feeling centered and happy.

