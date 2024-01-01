1) Mellow out with our Banana OG live resin indica cartridge. Using only the highest quality cannabis material, our live resin extraction process preserves the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids for a more potent and flavorful experience. With its relaxing and sedative effects, Banana OG is perfect for unwinding after a long day or before bed. Get ready for a smooth and mellow ride with Banana OG.

2) Experience the energizing effects of our Diablo live resin sativa cartridge. Made from the highest quality cannabis material, our live resin extraction process preserves the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids for a more flavorful and potent experience. With its invigorating and uplifting effects, Diablo is perfect for those looking for a burst of creativity and productivity.

3)Get ready for a punch of flavor and potency with our Tangie Punch live resin hybrid cartridge. Made from the finest cannabis material, our live resin extraction process captures the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids for a more nuanced and flavorful high. Perfect for any time of day, Tangie Punch delivers an energizing and uplifting experience that will leave you feeling focused and creative.

