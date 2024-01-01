If you're looking for a burst of citrusy goodness, our Lemon Gummies are just what you need. With a perfect balance of sour and sweet, these Gummies are refreshing and zesty, making them the perfect treat for any occasion. Made with all natural fruit juices. Nano Tech 10 pieces 25 mg per piece. Takes effect in 5-10 minutes.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/