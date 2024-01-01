Our sweet green Mango gummies are a tropical escape in every bite. Made with real mango flavor, these gummies are packed with juicy, fruity goodness that will transport you to a sunny paradise with every taste. With just the right balance of sweet and tangy, our Mango gummies are a refreshing and indulgent treat that you won't be able to resist. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or simply crave a sweet and delicious snack, our Mango gummies are the perfect choice for any occasion. Made with all natural fruit juices. 10 pieces 25 mg per piece. Takes effect in 5-10 minutes

Show more