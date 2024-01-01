Our sweet green Mango gummies are a tropical escape in every bite. Made with real mango flavor, these gummies are packed with juicy, fruity goodness that will transport you to a sunny paradise with every taste. With just the right balance of sweet and tangy, our Mango gummies are a refreshing and indulgent treat that you won't be able to resist. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or simply crave a sweet and delicious snack, our Mango gummies are the perfect choice for any occasion. Made with all natural fruit juices. 10 pieces 25 mg per piece. Takes effect in 5-10 minutes
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/