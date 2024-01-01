Our Orange gummies are a citrusy delight that will tantalize your taste buds. Made with real orange flavor, these gummies burst with tangy and sweet flavors that will have you reaching for more. Perfect for a mid-day pick-me-up or a post-workout treat, our Orange gummies are a tasty and refreshing way to indulge your cravings. With a satisfyingly chewy texture and a zesty burst of flavor, our Orange gummies are sure to brighten up your day. Made with all natural fruit juices. 10 pieces 25 mg per piece. Takes only 5-10 minutes to take effect.

