Our Peach gummies are a juicy and delicious treat that will transport you to summertime. Made with real peach flavor, these gummies are bursting with fruity goodness and are sure to become a household favorite. Made with all natural fruit juices. 10 pieces 25 mg per piece. Takes only 5-10 minutes to take effect.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/