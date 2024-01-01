Our Pineapple gummies are a tropical vacation in every bite. Made with real pineapple flavor, these gummies are bursting with sweet, juicy goodness that will transport you to a sunny island paradise with every taste. With a perfectly balanced combination of sweetness and tanginess, our Pineapple gummies are a refreshing and indulgent treat that you won't be able to get enough of. Whether you're lounging by the pool or just need a little tropical escape, our Pineapple gummies are the perfect choice for a delicious and satisfying snack.Made with all natural fruit Juices,Gluten free. 10 pieces 25 mg per piece. Takes effect in only 5-10 minutes.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/