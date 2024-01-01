For those who love a little sour with their sweet, our Sour Apple gummies are the perfect choice. These gummies are infused with tangy apple flavor and coated with a sour sugar, making them a mouth-watering treat that you won't be able to resist. Made with all natural fruit juices. 10 pieces 25 mg per piece. Takes effect in only 5-10 minutes.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/