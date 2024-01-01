Our Strawberry gummies are a classic flavor that will never go out of style. These gummies are infused with real strawberry flavor, delivering a sweet and fruity taste that will leave you wanting more. Perfect for any occasion, our Strawberry gummies are a must-try for any candy lover. Made with all natural fruit juices. 10 pieces 25 mg per piece. Takes effect in 5-10 minutes
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/