Moon Dust Take and Bake! Make your own THC infused cookies with our dry chocolate chip cookie mix.Just add the included pouch of 150mg THC Nano powder and prepare cookies as directed.The mix makes approximately 15 cookies at 10mg dosage each. To properly medicate patients can make larger or smaller cookies to control their dose.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/