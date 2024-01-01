10 mg THC for those new to cannabis use, low tolerance or when you just want a small single dose or to micro dose throughout the day.Each tube contains 10 capsules for a total of 100mg THC per tube.Moon Dust Capsules are made with fast acting THC Nano Powder. Break open a capsule into anything from water to soup. No messy oil or grassy flavor. The powder inside each capsule is odorless flavorless and will dissolve into virtually anything. Or simply swallow it whole. All Moon Dust capsules are made with Nano encapsulated THC powder for faster bio availability than traditional distillate capsules and edibles. These capsules are an excellent way for patients to medicate.





Show more