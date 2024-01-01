For those patients wanting a higher dose of THC, Precise is here with 50mg of THC in each capsule.Each tube contains 10 capsules for a total of 500mg THC per tube.

Moon Dust Capsules are made with fast acting THC Nano Powder. Break open a capsule into anything from water to soup. No messy oil or grassy flavor. The powder inside each capsule is odorless flavorless and will dissolve into virtually anything. Or simply swallow it whole. All Moon Dust capsules are made with Nano encapsulated THC powder for faster bio availability than traditional distillate capsules and edibles. These capsules are an excellent way for patients to medicate.

