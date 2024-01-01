Introducing our half shake and half kief prepackaged ounce of Runtz, an indica-dominant hybrid strain that packs a punch. No need for a grinder - this product is perfect for on-the-go smokers who want a convenient way to smoke premium quality shake. Our product is a great value, as we only use top-shelf shake from premium strains. Enjoy the benefits of kief without the added hassle of using a grinder. Time to elevate your smoking experience with our Runtz half shake and half kief prepackaged ounce!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/