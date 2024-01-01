Introducing our half shake and half kief prepackaged ounce of Runtz, an indica-dominant hybrid strain that packs a punch. No need for a grinder - this product is perfect for on-the-go smokers who want a convenient way to smoke premium quality shake. Our product is a great value, as we only use top-shelf shake from premium strains. Enjoy the benefits of kief without the added hassle of using a grinder. Time to elevate your smoking experience with our Runtz half shake and half kief prepackaged ounce!

Show more