This tincture boasts a 4:1 ratio of CBD to THC, making it ideal for those looking for a relaxing and mellow experience. With 400mg of CBD and 100mg of THC, CALM is perfect for those looking to unwind after a long day. Its high CBD content will help reduce anxiety and promote relaxation, while its low THC content will provide a gentle psychoactive effect.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/