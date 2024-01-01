This tincture combines the best of both worlds with a 10:1 ratio of CBD to THC. With 455mg of CBD and 45mg of THC, EASE is perfect for those looking for a balanced and calming experience. Its high CBD content will help ease anxiety and stress, while its low THC content will help prevent psychoactive effects.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/