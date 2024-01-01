This tincture is specially formulated for those looking for a good night's sleep. With a 1:4 ratio of CBD to THC, plus 5% melatonin, GOODNIGHT is the perfect bedtime companion. Its high CBD content will help promote relaxation and reduce anxiety, while its melatonin content will help regulate your sleep-wake cycle.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/