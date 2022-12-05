Blue Dream crosses Blueberry Indica with Haze (sativa) to create a sativa-dominant hybrid. Popular for daytime use, Blue Dream delivers a soothing, creative euphoria but without a resting effect.



FRAGRANCE: Sweet, berry, earth



EFFECT: Euphoric, energizing, the most popular strain for elevating one’s feelings



NO: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Additives, or Carrying Oil



DO NOT EXPOSE TO EXTREME HEAT



Keep out of reach of children. Women should not use marijuana or medical marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects.