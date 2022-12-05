About this product
Blue Dream crosses Blueberry Indica with Haze (sativa) to create a sativa-dominant hybrid. Popular for daytime use, Blue Dream delivers a soothing, creative euphoria but without a resting effect.
FRAGRANCE: Sweet, berry, earth
EFFECT: Euphoric, energizing, the most popular strain for elevating one’s feelings
NO: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Additives, or Carrying Oil
DO NOT EXPOSE TO EXTREME HEAT
Keep out of reach of children. Women should not use marijuana or medical marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects.
