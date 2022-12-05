This sweet berry strain is a hybrid crossing Banana Kush and Bubble Gum’s strawberry phenotype. Indica dominant, Strawnana delivers an uplifting, peaceful euphoria.



FRAGRANCE: Strawberry, sweet, berry



EFFECT: Soothed, happy, euphoric, hungry



Hybrid- Indica Dominant



No: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Additives, or Carrying Oil



DO NOT EXPOSE TO EXTREME HEAT



Keep out of reach of children. Women should not use marijuana or medical marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects.