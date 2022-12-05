About this product
This sweet berry strain is a hybrid crossing Banana Kush and Bubble Gum’s strawberry phenotype. Indica dominant, Strawnana delivers an uplifting, peaceful euphoria.
FRAGRANCE: Strawberry, sweet, berry
EFFECT: Soothed, happy, euphoric, hungry
Hybrid- Indica Dominant
No: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Additives, or Carrying Oil
DO NOT EXPOSE TO EXTREME HEAT
Keep out of reach of children. Women should not use marijuana or medical marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!