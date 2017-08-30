THC Blend Joints (1.5g / 40ct) - Tropic Thunder (Sativa)

by Moon Men
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Our THC Blend Joints are created by handpicking the absolute best strains from every one of our cannabinoid categories and blending them harmoniously in one amazingly relaxing joint . The cannabinoids we use are THCp, Delta-8, and HHC for a perfect blend of euphoria and relaxation.

Strain: Tropic Thunder
Characteristic: Sativa
Joint Size: 1.5g
Total Count: 40

Delta-8 THC, a variant of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is a cannabinoid found in cannabis. It possesses psychoactive properties, albeit milder than delta-9 THC. Delta-8 THC has gained popularity for its potential relaxing and euphoric effects, often used for recreational and therapeutic purposes.

THC-P, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, is a rare and potent cannabinoid found in cannabis. It is known to have an affinity for the CB1 receptor, potentially producing more intense psychoactive effects than Delta-8.

HHC, or Hexahydrocannabinol, is a lesser-known cannabinoid found in cannabis. It exhibits psychoactive effects similar to delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but with its own unique properties. HHC has gained attention for its potential therapeutic benefits and is being studied for its effects on the endocannabinoid system.

About this strain

Tropic Thunder is a mysterious Maui Wowie cross that exhibits colorful buds and floral aromas. The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors upon combustion or vaporization. Tropic Thunder has been used for a variety of ailments, but excels when contending with depression, inflammation, and muscle spasms. 

About this brand

Moon Men
We Pride ourselves on being the industry leader for small batch indoor flowers, pre-rolled joints and edibles . At Moon Men we are passionate about what we do. By putting quality first we allow for a complete “out of this world” experience.

At Moon Men we focus on quality and transparency. All our products are made in house allowing us to have complete control over what we source and put out to the public. Not only do we lead the industry in product quality and bag appeal, we back it up with “full panel” lab tests on all of our Delta 8, HHC, and CBD products.

