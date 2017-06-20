THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint (2 X 2g) – Peaches N Cream

by Moon Men
HybridTHC 11%CBD —
  • Photo of THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint (2 X 2g) – Peaches N Cream
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Experience the Luscious Peaches N Cream with Moon Men’s THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint Pack

At $29.49, Moon Men’s THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint Pack – Peaches N Cream offers a luxurious cannabis journey. This pack includes two massive joints, each containing 1.5 grams of the Peaches N Cream Indoor Flower. This strain delightfully fuses sweet peach flavors with creamy undertones.

Key Features:

Sweet Peach and Creamy Flavors Combine: The Peaches N Cream Indoor Flower melds sweet peach flavors with creamy undertones for a memorable experience.
Artisans Craft Each Joint Expertly: Guaranteeing a consistent and enjoyable experience, artisans craft each joint.
Enhance Each Draw with Premium Distillate Oil: The 0.25 grams of premium distillate oil in each joint boosts potency and smoothness.
Enjoy the Extra Potency from Radiant Kief: A sprinkle of kief on each joint adds an extra potency layer, making every puff unforgettable.
Discover a Potent and Memorable Experience: These joints, designed for connoisseurs, deliver a powerful and luxurious experience.
Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed:

Enjoy Free Shipping on $50+ Orders: Moon Men offers free shipping on orders over $50.
Commit to Quality with Guaranteed Satisfaction: Moon Men ensures customer satisfaction with high-quality products.
Get Hassle-Free Refunds if Not Satisfied: Moon Men offers hassle-free refunds for those not completely satisfied.
Secure Your Transactions Confidently: Shop with confidence, knowing your transactions are secure.
Moon Men’s THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint Pack – Peaches N Cream is more than a cannabis product; it’s an invitation to a luxurious journey. Whether unwinding after a long day or seeking a special treat, these joints provide an elevated experience.

About this strain

The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Moon Men
Moon Men
Shop products

Use Code ( Moonmen ) For a Discount on your first order!
We Pride ourselves on being the industry leader for small batch indoor flowers, pre-rolled joints and edibles . At Moon Men we are passionate about what we do. By putting quality first we allow for a complete “out of this world” experience.

At Moon Men we focus on quality and transparency. All our products are made in house allowing us to have complete control over what we source and put out to the public. Not only do we lead the industry in product quality and bag appeal, we back it up with “full panel” lab tests on all of our Delta 8, HHC, and CBD products.

Become an affiliate today and earn up to 40% commission!
https://www.affiliatly.com/af-1062365/affiliate.panel?mode=register
Notice a problem?Report this item