Nirvana Seeds found this beauty on the Thai island of Koh Phangan and named it after the famous Full Moon Party held monthly on Haad Rin beach. A classic tropical sativa, Full Moon is a tall, stretchy, long-flowering strain that will produce dense buds under HID lighting. Sweet-smelling with a spicy smoke typical of most Thai varieties, users can expect a trippy, visually stimulating high that can be uncomfortable to those unfamiliar with strong sativas.
