THC Blend Indoor Flower (28G /1 Ounce) – Full Moon

by Moon Men
SativaTHC 13%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Embark on a Tropical Citrus Adventure with Moon Men's Premium Indoor Cannabis Flower – Full Moon

Priced at $120.49, Moon Men's THC Blend Indoor Flower – Full Moon offers a unique and luxurious cannabis experience. This premium indoor flower, featuring 28 grams (1 ounce) of top-quality cannabis, is infused with delightful tropical citrus flavors and a tangy earth aftertaste.

Key Features:

Tropical Citrus and Tangy Earth Flavors: The Full Moon strain combines tropical citrus flavors with a tangy earth aftertaste, creating a memorable and enjoyable experience. Furthermore, this unique blend ensures a delightful sensory experience.
Grown Indoors for Quality: Cultivated indoors, this flower guarantees top-quality potency and purity, providing a superior cannabis experience.
Generous 28 Gram Quantity: With a full ounce of flower, you have ample supply for multiple sessions, ensuring lasting enjoyment. Additionally, this generous quantity offers great value.
Ideal for Various Consumption Methods: This versatile flower caters to diverse preferences and occasions, making it a perfect choice for any cannabis enthusiast.
Powerful and Luxurious Experience: Specifically designed for cannabis connoisseurs, Full Moon delivers a potent and luxurious experience.

Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed:

Free Shipping on Orders Over $50: Moreover, enjoy the convenience of free shipping on orders exceeding $50.
Commitment to Quality: Moon Men is dedicated to providing high-quality products and ensuring customer satisfaction.
Easy Refunds for Complete Satisfaction: If you’re not completely satisfied, hassle-free refunds are available.
Secure and Confident Shopping: Shop with confidence, knowing that your transaction is secure.

Moon Men's THC Blend Indoor Flower – Full Moon is more than just a cannabis product; it's an invitation to a tropical and luxurious cannabis journey. Whether unwinding after a long day or seeking a special treat, this flower offers an elevated experience.

About this strain

Nirvana Seeds found this beauty on the Thai island of Koh Phangan and named it after the famous Full Moon Party held monthly on Haad Rin beach. A classic tropical sativa, Full Moon is a tall, stretchy, long-flowering strain that will produce dense buds under HID lighting. Sweet-smelling with a spicy smoke typical of most Thai varieties, users can expect a trippy, visually stimulating high that can be uncomfortable to those unfamiliar with strong sativas.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Moon Men
Moon Men
We Pride ourselves on being the industry leader for small batch indoor flowers, pre-rolled joints and edibles . At Moon Men we are passionate about what we do. By putting quality first we allow for a complete “out of this world” experience.

At Moon Men we focus on quality and transparency. All our products are made in house allowing us to have complete control over what we source and put out to the public. Not only do we lead the industry in product quality and bag appeal, we back it up with “full panel” lab tests on all of our Delta 8, HHC, and CBD products.

