About this product
THCA Indoor Flower (28g / 1 Ounce) – Tsunami (Indica)
About this product
About this strain
Tsunami is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Northern Lights and Afghani. This strain is a strong and pungent hybrid that has a herbal and earthy aroma with notes of citrus and pine. Tsunami is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tsunami effects include relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tsunami when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Green Relief, Tsunami features flavors like earthy, diesel, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Tsunami typically ranges from $30-$35 for 3.5 grams. This strain is a heavy and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel calm and sleepy while easing your pain and anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tsunami, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.