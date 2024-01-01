About this product
Experience Sweet Euphoria with Moon Men’s THCA Moon Rock Double Joint Pack – Green Runtz
Priced at $29.49, Moon Men’s THCA Moon Rock Double Joint Pack – Green Runtz offers a luxurious cannabis experience. This pack includes two massive joints, each containing 1.5 grams of the Green Runtz Indoor Flower. This strain blends sweet candy flavors with deep earthy undertones, creating a realm of intense euphoria.
Key Features:
Sweet Candy and Earthy Flavors: The Green Runtz Indoor Flower combines sweet candy flavors with earthy undertones, ensuring a memorable experience.
Artfully Crafted Joints: Skilled artisans craft each joint, guaranteeing a consistent and enjoyable experience.
Coating of Premium Distillate Oil: Each joint features a 0.25-gram coating of premium distillate oil, enhancing potency and smoothness.
A Sprinkle of Radiant Kief: A generous sprinkle of kief adds an extra potency layer, making every puff unforgettable.
A Potent and Memorable Experience: These joints, designed for connoisseurs, deliver a powerful and luxurious experience.
Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed:
Enjoy Free Shipping on $50+ Orders: Moon Men offers free shipping on orders over $50, adding value to your purchase.
Commitment to Quality: Moon Men ensures customer satisfaction with high-quality products.
Easy Refunds for Complete Satisfaction: If you’re not fully satisfied, Moon Men offers hassle-free refunds.
Secure Your Transactions: Shop with confidence, knowing your transactions are secure.
Moon Men’s THCA Moon Rock Double Joint Pack – Green Runtz is more than a cannabis product; it’s an invitation to a luxurious journey. Whether unwinding after a long day or seeking a special treat, these joints offer an elevated experience.
About this brand
Moon Men
We Pride ourselves on being the industry leader for small batch indoor flowers, pre-rolled joints and edibles . At Moon Men we are passionate about what we do. By putting quality first we allow for a complete “out of this world” experience.
At Moon Men we focus on quality and transparency. All our products are made in house allowing us to have complete control over what we source and put out to the public. Not only do we lead the industry in product quality and bag appeal, we back it up with “full panel” lab tests on all of our Delta 8, HHC, and CBD products.
