Inspired by our most popular edible flavor - Watermelon Zkittlez - comes our Watermelon ICED OG Premium Delta 8 THC Disposable. Each puff starts with sweet and juicy watermelon aroma, and transforms into an icy cool, smooth finish. The relaxing head and body effects are immediate, while the refreshing watermelon flavor lingers for an unmatched Delta 8 Disposable experience.



Use a USB C cable to recharge your disposable vape.



Must Be 21+ to Order