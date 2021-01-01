About this product
Inspired by our most popular edible flavor - Watermelon Zkittlez - comes our Watermelon ICED OG Premium Delta 8 THC Disposable. Each puff starts with sweet and juicy watermelon aroma, and transforms into an icy cool, smooth finish. The relaxing head and body effects are immediate, while the refreshing watermelon flavor lingers for an unmatched Delta 8 Disposable experience.
Use a USB C cable to recharge your disposable vape.
Must Be 21+ to Order
Use a USB C cable to recharge your disposable vape.
Must Be 21+ to Order
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MOONWLKR
MOONWLKR was born out of the curiosity to push the boundaries of what is truly possible with hemp. By combining award-winning terpenes and natural flavors in unique, custom blends, we explore new dimensions of taste, balance, and euphoria for all cannabinoids.