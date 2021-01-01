Moonwlkr’s blend of 12.5mg Delta 8 THC and 12.5mg of CBD are designed for one thing...deep relaxation. CBD alone has been reported by users to help with stress relief and symptoms of anxiety. It’s combined with Delta 8 THC, in a 1:1 ratio to create a strong sense of calm. Both cannabinoids work synergistically to help users ease the mind and wind down.



Delta 8 THC + CBD Gummies Blue Dream Berry Product Description



Total Delta-8 THC Content: 625mg

Delta-8 THC Content Per Gummy: 12.5mg

Total Full Spectrum CBD Content: 625mg

Full Spectrum CBD Content Per Gummy: 12.5mg

Gummies Per Pack: 50

Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Pectin, Sunflower Oil, Water, Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid Sulfate, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Food Coloring, 12.5mg Delta 8 THC, 12.5mg CBD and Plant-Derived Terpenes



Must Be 21+ to Order