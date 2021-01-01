About this product
Moonwlkr’s blend of 12.5mg Delta 8 THC and 12.5mg of CBD are designed for one thing...deep relaxation. CBD alone has been reported by users to help with stress relief and symptoms of anxiety. It’s combined with Delta 8 THC, in a 1:1 ratio to create a strong sense of calm. Both cannabinoids work synergistically to help users ease the mind and wind down.
Delta 8 THC + CBD Gummies Blue Dream Berry Product Description
Total Delta-8 THC Content: 625mg
Delta-8 THC Content Per Gummy: 12.5mg
Total Full Spectrum CBD Content: 625mg
Full Spectrum CBD Content Per Gummy: 12.5mg
Gummies Per Pack: 50
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Pectin, Sunflower Oil, Water, Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid Sulfate, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Food Coloring, 12.5mg Delta 8 THC, 12.5mg CBD and Plant-Derived Terpenes
Must Be 21+ to Order
About this brand
MOONWLKR
MOONWLKR was born out of the curiosity to push the boundaries of what is truly possible with hemp. By combining award-winning terpenes and natural flavors in unique, custom blends, we explore new dimensions of taste, balance, and euphoria for all cannabinoids.