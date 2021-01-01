The most decorated hybrid of 2020, Zkittlez and Gelato are upgraded with a candy-coat of sugar-encrusted grape terpenes making this one sweet ride 🍇



Size: 800mg



Contains 0.00% CBD and 0.00% △9 THC



MOONWLKR Delta-8 Vape Cartridges



We ensure that each cartridge contains concentrated Delta-8 THC and strain-specific terpenes to deliver a smooth taste and experience with each draw.



Each 1ml Delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains:



800mg of Delta-8 THC oil

Plant-Derived Terpenes and Natural Flavors

**All of our cartridges are NOT diluted with VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



MOONWLKR Vape Cartridge Features



Made of quality stainless steel and food-grade silicone

A custom ceramic heater designed specifically for hemp

Universal cartridge size compatible with most 510 vape pens



Must Be 21+ to Order