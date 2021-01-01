About this product
Lemon Haze is on full display blending nicely with designer terpenes to provide subtle acidity, pangs of sweetness, and a blissful ride. Our vape cartridges will work on any device with a 510 connection.
Size: 800mg
Contains 0.00% CBD and 0.00% △9 THC
MOONWLKR Delta-8 Vape Cartridges
We ensure that each cartridge contains concentrated Delta-8 THC and strain-specific terpenes to deliver a smooth taste and experience with each draw.
Each 1ml Delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains:
800mg of Delta-8 THC oil
Plant-Derived Terpenes and Natural Flavors
**All of our cartridges are NOT diluted with VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
MOONWLKR Vape Cartridge Features
Made of quality stainless steel and food-grade silicone
A custom ceramic heater designed specifically for hemp
Universal cartridge size compatible with most 510 vape pens
Must Be 21+ to Order
Size: 800mg
Contains 0.00% CBD and 0.00% △9 THC
MOONWLKR Delta-8 Vape Cartridges
We ensure that each cartridge contains concentrated Delta-8 THC and strain-specific terpenes to deliver a smooth taste and experience with each draw.
Each 1ml Delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains:
800mg of Delta-8 THC oil
Plant-Derived Terpenes and Natural Flavors
**All of our cartridges are NOT diluted with VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
MOONWLKR Vape Cartridge Features
Made of quality stainless steel and food-grade silicone
A custom ceramic heater designed specifically for hemp
Universal cartridge size compatible with most 510 vape pens
Must Be 21+ to Order
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MOONWLKR
MOONWLKR was born out of the curiosity to push the boundaries of what is truly possible with hemp. By combining award-winning terpenes and natural flavors in unique, custom blends, we explore new dimensions of taste, balance, and euphoria for all cannabinoids.