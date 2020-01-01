Mora Mota Group Inc.

Mota is one of the most popular Spanish slang terms for "weed," marijuana or cannabis. Mota is commonly used in various Latin American Countries including: MEXICO ECUADOR NICARAGUA CHILE AND EL SALVADOR. COLOMBIA VENEZUELA PUERTO RICO COSTA RICA HONDURAS Mora Mota Group is dedicated to promoting a professional Medical Cannabis Industry with transparent business practices and forward thinking strategies to provide our Communities with a sustainable and safe Environment to work, live and play. We understand the need for efficient business practices in the Medical Cannabis market, and we are passionate to help Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs gain the necessary resources to operate within this strictly regulated Industry.