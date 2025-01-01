About this product
Infused Nuggs Flower Jar 2g - Chocolate Haze
About this product
About this strain
Chocolate Haze is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Chocolate Thai and Cannalope Haze. This strain is 95% sativa and 5% indica. Chocolate Haze is a legendary smoke that features bold, tasty splashes of chocolate along with hints of spicy coffee and fruit. It also features an uplifting high that relaxes, calms, and soothes aches and pain. Chocolate Haze is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chocolate Haze effects include feeling creative, talkative, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chocolate Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and nausea. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Chocolate Haze features flavors like chocolate, citrus, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Chocolate Haze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Chocolate Haze has dense and frosty buds that have purple and orange hues. It is a resilient crop that can be grown outdoors and indoors, with a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chocolate Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.