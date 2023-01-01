About this product
3.5g of top shelf indoor grown flower. Mz Carter OG is an indica that has calming and pain-relieving effects, as well as an orange diesel taste.
MOSS premium flower is carefully cultivated using craft-style techniques in small, in-house batches. We selectively grow strains in a controlled indoor environment, ensuring that each plant receives the optimal conditions for producing the best possible product. To preserve the THC and other cannabinoids that make our cannabis special, our buds are hand-harvested and hung to dry. We meticulously trim and package our flower to maintain its high quality and potency. Whether you are an experienced cannabis connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, our flower is sure to impress with its rich flavor, potent effects, and unmatched quality.
About this brand
MOSS
MOSS is a line of premium cannabis products designed to be enjoyed by everyone. Our company is based in Mesa, Arizona, where we grow and produce all our products in-house at a licensed facility. Quality has always been our top priority, so we crafted a line of products we stand behind as consumers. Our infused products are carefully blended with cannabis-derived terpenes, handpainted to ensure a consistent burn, and lab-tested to be as effective as possible.
EIGHTH JARS - 3.5g of our premium indoor-grown flower available in select strains: Lemon Skunk, Melon Haze, Sky High Gas, Redwood, UFO Cookies, Chem Cookies, Mz Carter OG, & OG 18.
INFUSED NUGGS - 2g of our in-house flower, drizzled with our distillate & full spectrum cannabis-derived terpene blend, then tossed in kief for a long-lasting burn.
INFUSED PRE-ROLLS - Handcrafted pre-rolls made with indoor full nug flower, distillate, full-spectrum cannabis-derived terpenes & kief. Available in: Singles, 3 Packs, & 5 Packs.
State License(s)
00000068ESZM96727661