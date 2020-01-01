Motagistics, LLC is evolving as an innovator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software for the medical cannabis industry. This evolving ERP is allowing client use of Motagistics Seed to Sale Software Suite (4S) to integrate applications, automations, functions and requirements related to technologies and human services. This has been made possible through collaboration between White Hat, LLC and Keystone Validation Group, Inc. Founded in 2011, White Hat, LLC of Erie, Michigan has been a provider of web based IT solutions, app deployment, marketing and design in industries that include, but not limited to, manufacturing, realty, radio, distribution, sales, human resources and news media. White Hat has provided POS, web interfaces, menu systems and ecommerce services to greater than 1,200 clients since 2011. Founded in 1999, Keystone Validation Group, Inc. of Northumberland, Pennsylvania has been a provider of regulatory compliance consulting services with an emphasis on development and validation of computerized systems within pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Our clients include, but not limited to, Amgen, Baxter BioScience, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Centocor, Lonza, Medarex, Merck & Company, Morphotek, Schering-Plough, Sanofi Pasteur and Pfizer.