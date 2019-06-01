About this strain
Grape Bubba was bred by Divine Genetics by crossing Purple Urkle with Bubba Kush. This bulbous grape kush masterpiece offers a welcoming sweet grape aroma that intensifies as you break up its nugs. Consumers expect a sedative high that will put you in a stony haze for hours as you listen to your favorite tunes on a sunny afternoon.
Grape Bubba effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
