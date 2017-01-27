Alpha Blue Pre-Roll 0.5g Pre-Roll

by Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co.
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

1/2 Gram Joint of Premium B Buds!

The oldest cultivar in our stable that made the transition from the medical market to the rec market with us. A true fan favorite. New York City Diesel was crossed with Blue Dream in order to create this sativa dominant hybrid. Big and tight yet workable, fluffy buds, coupled with a Myrcene dominant terpene profile will leave you inspired and creative. A very uplifting experience without the anxious side effects most experience from s

About this strain

Alpha Blue, also known as "Dream Diesel," or "DD," is a high-flying sativa marijuana strain that combines Blue Dream and NYC Diesel. In 2011 this compelling blend claimed two 2nd place prizes for a sativa at the High Times’ Medical Cup in Denver and San Francisco. Its buds are glazed with sugary trichomes and take on hues of deep red and violet. The aroma is a combination of tart blueberry and sour candy that create a pungent mixture of earthy berry and Haze upon exhale. The sweet fragrance of Alpha Blue brings with it uplifting effects that produce a calming, relaxed mood without putting you to sleep. The cerebral and happy buzz is a great tool when coping with stress and anxiety.

About this brand

Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co.
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co

License(s)

  • OR, US: 020 100199419EB
  • OR, US: 060-10152697992
