Blueberry Short Stack Pre-roll 0.5g

by Mother Magnolia Cannabis
THC —CBD —

About this product

Our proprietary Alpha Blue strain crossed with DJ Short's Blueberry produced Blueberry Shortstack. Smelling of ripe blueberry peels, this myrcene dominant terpene profile will leave the user comfortable just where they are. The Blueberry is dominant in this selection resulting in a heavy body high, with just enough mental stimulation from the Alpha Blue in order to not leave the user couch locked. As one of our oldest strains in the lineup, Blueberry Shortstack holds her spot for a reason.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.