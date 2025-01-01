Our proprietary Alpha Blue strain crossed with DJ Short's Blueberry produced Blueberry Shortstack. Smelling of ripe blueberry peels, this myrcene dominant terpene profile will leave the user comfortable just where they are. The Blueberry is dominant in this selection resulting in a heavy body high, with just enough mental stimulation from the Alpha Blue in order to not leave the user couch locked. As one of our oldest strains in the lineup, Blueberry Shortstack holds her spot for a reason.

