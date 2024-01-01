About this product
Forest Queen is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Milk and 88G13HP. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a well-balanced and versatile experience that can cater to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Forest Queen derives its name from its lush and vibrant effects that make you feel like royalty in a serene woodland. With an average THC content of 20-24%, Forest Queen is a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Forest Queen's effects include feeling sleepy, hungry, and relaxed, making it an ideal choice for enhancing mood and reducing stress. Medical marijuana patients often choose Forest Queen when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, migraines, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects can provide therapeutic relief without overwhelming sedation. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Forest Queen features flavors like blueberry, citrus, and earthy notes, creating a delightful and multi-layered taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming properties. The average price of Forest Queen typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for its quality and effects. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Forest Queen, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
