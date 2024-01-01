Forest Queen 0.5g Pre-Roll

by Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

1/2 Gram Joint of Premium B Buds!

A Bodhi Seeds creation, crossing Strawberry Milk with G13 Hashplant, Forest Queen was born. Rock hard buds, covered in trichomes from the hashplant are complimented with a subtle, sweet aroma from the Strawberry Milk. A comfortable, stony high will last for hours.

About this strain

Forest Queen is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Milk and 88G13HP. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a well-balanced and versatile experience that can cater to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Forest Queen derives its name from its lush and vibrant effects that make you feel like royalty in a serene woodland. With an average THC content of 20-24%, Forest Queen is a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Forest Queen's effects include feeling sleepy, hungry, and relaxed, making it an ideal choice for enhancing mood and reducing stress. Medical marijuana patients often choose Forest Queen when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, migraines, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects can provide therapeutic relief without overwhelming sedation. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Forest Queen features flavors like blueberry, citrus, and earthy notes, creating a delightful and multi-layered taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming properties. The average price of Forest Queen typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for its quality and effects. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Forest Queen, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co.
Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co.
Shop products
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co

License(s)

  • OR, US: 020 100199419EB
  • OR, US: 060-10152697992
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.