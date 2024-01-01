Rainbow Cakes

by Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Rainbow Cakes was created by crossing Tina OG with Rainbow Cakes. Resulting in a 80/20 Indica dominat hybrid, Rainbow Cakes will certainly slow things down. The terpene profile is a true, gassy OG with Limonene and Beta Caryophyllene dominating the nose and complimenting the heavy high with a mental buzz.

Rainbow Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Rainbow Belts. The effects of this strain are relatively unknown. Rainbow Cake's lineage leads us to believe it may provide an evenly balanced high. Different cuts of Rainbow Cake may be more potent than others, with some topping out at 24% THC. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain and inflammation. In terms of flavor and aroma, you can expect Rainbow Cake to taste creamy and cakey, with sweet undertones of vanilla and citrus. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbow Cake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co

  • OR, US: 020 100199419EB
  • OR, US: 060-10152697992
