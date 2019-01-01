 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. Mother Magnolia Medicinals
Mother Magnolia Medicinals

2018 Cultivation Classic winner.

@mother_magnolia_medicinals
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.

United States, Oregon