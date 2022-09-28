About this product
1/2 Gram Joint of Premium B Buds!
Alpha Black Lime Reserve
A cross of our proprietary Alpha Blue with a fan favorite Black Lime Reserve. Alpha Black Lime Reserve is a true hybrid with a myrcene dominant terpene profile. This blend has Alpha Blue's great flavor with unmistakable pure citrus notes. She shines especially well outside in the sunshine!
About this brand
Mother Magnolia Medicinals
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.
State License(s)
020 100199419EB