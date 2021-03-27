About this product
Bred by Exotic Genetix using a Rainbow Chip male and a Bonkers female. Buds are a dense, cookies dominant structure with a soft, sage green color with eye popping purple compliments. The smell is warming, reminiscent of baked lemons which leaves the user with a relaxed, comfortable experience.
About this strain
Bangarang effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
About this brand
Mother Magnolia Medicinals
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.
State License(s)
020 100199419EB