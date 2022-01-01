About this product
1/2 Gram Joint of Premium B Buds!
Bred by Exotic Genetix using a Rainbow Chip male and a Bonkers female. Buds are a dense, cookies dominant structure with a soft, sage green color with eye popping purple compliments. The smell is warming, reminiscent of baked lemons which leaves the user with a relaxed, comfortable experience.
Bred by Exotic Genetix using a Rainbow Chip male and a Bonkers female. Buds are a dense, cookies dominant structure with a soft, sage green color with eye popping purple compliments. The smell is warming, reminiscent of baked lemons which leaves the user with a relaxed, comfortable experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mother Magnolia Medicinals
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.