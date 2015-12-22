Butterscotch Cookies 5g 10-pack
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Butterscotch effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!