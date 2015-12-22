About this strain
Butterscotch is a treat of a strain that gets its name from its distinctive candy aroma. This strong indica helps patients to gain some mental peace and unwind from a stressful day. Effects tend to be sedative and sleep-inducing, so Butterscotch is a good choice for treating insomnia.
Butterscotch effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
45% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mother Magnolia Medicinals
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.