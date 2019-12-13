About this product
Caramel Cheesecake was created by crossing Darkstar with Girl Scout Cookies. This is not a strain for the faint of heart. A dominating cheesy aroma is coupled by a narcotic like high that is sure to leave the user satisfied for hours. Fat, green, and dense nugs have bright orange hairs mixed throughout. Be sure to clear your schedule before using.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mother Magnolia Medicinals
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.
State License(s)
020 100199419EB