Couch Kushin was created by crossing Bubba Kush with Tropicanna Cookies. Our Couch Kusin selection has a Bubba Kush nose with a Tropicanna Cookies Structure. The dense, contoured buds are often found with touches of purple. A great pain reliever without an instense high, Couch Kushin is a great evening option.
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.